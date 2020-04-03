NASCAR makes face shields for health care workers

Photo provided by NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

With NASCAR activity halted by the coronavirus pandemic, the five 3D printers at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C., have been put to use making plastic face shields for health-care workers. The printers are running about 18 hours a day, operated by eight engineers.

“The biggest thing was just even getting shields to be available,” NASCAR head of aerodynamics Eric Jacuzzi said, as quoted in a Charlotte Observer article. “The rationing of equipment that’s happening out of necessity is greater than we thought, so we were kind of surprised at the need level.”

The shields are being sent to Novant Health, which serves hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Between 40 and 50 shields are being produced daily, according to Jacuzzi.

The NASCAR R&D Centers also is using its printers for other medical-related applications, including the creation of a human head replica to assist medical professionals at Wake Forest University in the development of coronavirus protection techniques, according to the Observer article. In addition, equipment is being created by NASCAR for several pediatric centers.

“As the word is getting out, it’s kind of snowballing,” Jacuzzi said.

Also worth noting, Roush Fenway Racing has donated N95 face masks to two North Carolina hospitals.

NASCAR on-track activity was halted at the beginning of an Atlanta Motor Speedway tripleheader weekend March 13. Race teams are temporarily shut down, as North Carolina is under a quarantine mandate.

