NASCAR makes procedural changes in Xfinity, Truck series

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 16: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced procedural changes for 2020 competition in the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series. Most of the changes announced affect the Xfinity Series and include changes to race field size and eligibility of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers for Xfinity Series races.

“These updates to the Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks procedures continue our commitment to strengthening our race teams and providing a stronger field with even greater competition for our fans,” NASCAR Senior Director of Racing Operations Meghan Miley said.

Beginning next season, a full race field will consist of 36 cars/drivers, down from 38. The first 31 starting spots will be determined by qualifying times. The final five will be set by provisionals, the last of those being a past-champion’s provisional. Also, Cup Series drivers with three or more years of full-time Cup Series experience will be limited to entering no more than five Xfinity Series races regularly. As in recent years past, drivers collecting Cup Series points will be prohibited from contesting the four Dash 4 Cash bonus program races, the Xfinity Series regular-season finale and Xfinity playoff races.

The limit on Cup drivers with at least three years of Cup experience in Truck Series races will remain at five races, and drivers collecting Cup points will be prohibited from competing in the Truck Series regular-season finale and playoff races and the three races that make up the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program. Drivers collecting Xfinity Series points also will be prohibited from contesting Truck Series races that make up the Triple Truck Challenge and the championship race/season finale.

“We’re excited about the return of the Dash 4 Cash in the Xfinity Series and the Triple Truck Challenge with the Gander Trucks,” Miley said. “These programs provide our teams with an incredible performance-based bonus opportunity each season. By removing the entry deadline requirement for the Triple Truck Challenge, we ensure our teams and fans know immediately if a driver is eligible to race for additional bonuses.”

While NASCAR kept its entry deadline rule for the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program, the rule was abolished for the Triple Truck Challenge program. The entry deadline in place for the Triple Truck Challenge this season, the first season for the program, kept Greg Biffle from collecting the available bonus for his win at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race of the program.

Dates for the Dash 4 Cash and Triple Truck Challenge programs also were announced Wednesday.

Dash 4 Cash races for 2020 include Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on March 28, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 4, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 25 and Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 2. The March 21 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the qualifier to start the 2020 edition of D4C.

The April 18 race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, the May 1 race at Dover and the May 15 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will comprise the 2020 Triple Truck Challenge.

