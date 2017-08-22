NASCAR: Mark Martin, Camping World CEO publicly mend fences

By AMANDA VINCENT

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis and former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin seem to have made up since their recent dust-up regarding President Donald Trump’s repsonse to the recent violence during a rally relating the to removable of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va.

Lemois seemed to have drawn Martin’s ire the with the following comment.

“There’s no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this courntry today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days and if they are, quite frankly, don’t shop at my business.”

Martin, who has been public with his support of Trump, took Lemonis’ statement literally, and made his planned action known via Twitter.

“First thing in the morning I will be canceling my order for 150,000$ RV I have ordered,” Martin (@MarkMartin) tweeted. “Leave politics out of it.”

Martin also sent the following tweet:

“At Mark Martin Automotive we welcome your business no matter what your politics are. We believe in serving our customers and their needs.”

The two seemed to have made up, at least in the public eye, when Martin deleted his tweet about cancelling his order with Camping World and posting the following:

“After a call from @marcuslemonis today regret my tweet yesterday. I believe many articles about his statement were misrepresented.”

Lemonis tweeted a statement in an effort to clarify his original statement.

“I’ve had a chance to read the comments posted over the last couple days and thought I would respond once,” the statement read. “Everyone is entitled to an opinion. No one knows who I voted for or what my political views are. I expect our presient, whomever that may be, to improve economy, rebuilt infrastructure, de-regulate gov, develop broken communities, protect borders & eliminate hate, to name just a few. Most importantly I support free speech. With that being said, I don’t have to agree with what the person said. That’s the beauty of this country. I want to feel safe and have others feel safe as well. Debate is what causes change and improvement. That also applies to business. Who you support doesn’t define who you are. Our actions and values do.

“Best advice I can give. Be yourself no matter who or what you think or do.”

Lemonis’ Camping World is the title sponsor of one of NASCAR’s three national series — the Camping World Truck Series. Lemonis publicly criticized NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France for his personal endorsement of Trump during the presidential campaign last year. After Trump’s remarks about Mexican immigrants in 2015, Lemonis also demanded that NASCAR move its yearly banquet for the Truck Series/Xfinity Series from its previous location at a Trump-owned property. NASCAR honored his wishes.

