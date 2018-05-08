NASCAR may be for sale

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reuters reported Monday that NASCAR’s France family is exploring an option to sell its majority sake in the racing sanctioning body founded by Bill France Sr. in 1948. According to the report, the discussions involving members of the France family and investment bank Goldman Sachs are exploratory, citing confidential sources.

NASCAR broadcasters Shannon Spake, Larry McReynolds (also a former NASCAR crew chief) and Boby Labonte (a former NASCAR driver) discussed the news during “Race Hub” on FOX Sports 1 on Monday evening.

“This is my 38th year in NASCAR,” McReynolds said. “I’ve been here, making a living since late 1980, and I’ve never even heard rumblings of anything like this.”

The France family also holds a majority stake in International Speedway Corporation, the parent company of several race tracks that host NASCAR national-series races, and Jim France, son of Bill France Sr., is Chairman of IMSA, a sports-car racing sanctioning body that Bill France Sr. played a role in forming in the late 1960s.

Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy, granddaughter of Bill France Sr., are Executive Vice Presidents of NASCAR, while Kennedy’s brother, Brian France, is NASCAR’s Chairman and CEO.

NASCAR recently acquired another U.S. stock-car racing series, the ARCA Racing Series. NASCAR operates three U.S. national series — the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series — and several regional and local racing series, in addition to the Pinty’s Series in Canada, the PEAK Mexico Series and Whelen Euro Series.

