NASCAR modifies overtime rule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will move the overtime line to the start/finish line for all national-level races at all race tracks, beginning with the July 5-6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series/Xfinity Series doubleheader race weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.), essentially returning to the previous green-white-checker rule but with unlimited possible attempts. The previous green-white-checker attempt rule called for a maximum of three attempts to finish races under green.

When a race goes into overtime for a two-lap attempt to finish under green, if the race field completes the first lap and a caution comes out after the white flag, the race will end under that caution. But if the yellow is displayed before the white, that overtime attempt is considered null and void and another overtime restart is attempted.

“This has been something we’ve discussed for awhile now, and it’s a balance to ensure the most fair competition for our drivers and the best race for the fans,” NASCAR Executive Vice President of Competition Scott Miller told NASCAR.com. “Obviously, it’s been a hot topic of late, and we’re aware of the discussions. We take that very seriously, especially the fan feedback. We’ve shown that we’ll act decisively if we think it’ll result in the best racing for the fans.”

According to multiple tweets from driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., the overtime line came from an idea from the Drivers’ Council in response to some botched green-white-checker restarts in restrictor-plate races. Although he was in favor of the overtime line rule in the beginning, he has since changed his mind after seeing it in play. His most recent tweet about it came on Wednesday.

“Driver council came up with the overtime line. I was in heavy favor of it at Daytona and Dega in particular. It failed as a solution,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted.

The overtime rule went into effect last year.

