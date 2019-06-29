NASCAR modifies rule to consider in-race damage

NEWTON, IOWA – JUNE 16: Ross Chastain, driver of the #44 TruNorth/Paul Jr Designs Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series M&M’s 200 Presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, NASCAR modified the wording of section 12.4.a of its 2019 rule book to give itself wiggle room in post-race inspections if officials believe racing vehicles fail because of damage sustained during races. The section now reads:

“NASCAR may issue penalties as it deems fit to provide for the orderly conduct of the sport. Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damage caused by in-race accidents.”

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, NASCAR stiffened its stance on failed post-race inspections, vowing that cars failing post-race inspections would be disqualified, meaning wins would be taken away and failing cars would be credited with last-place finishes. Ross Chastain and his Niece Motorsports team in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series were the first to be disqualified under NASCAR’s new, harder stance at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16. Chastain’s truck failed post-race inspection after finishing the race first, so the win was awarded to second-place finisher, Brett Moffitt. Niece Motorsports lost its appeal of the disqualification, but Chastain won the following weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis.

Soon after its disqualification at Iowa, Niece Motorsports contended the inspection failure was a result of in-race damage to its truck. Later, the failure was attributed to the failure of outdated parts.

The new wording of section 12.4.a of the rule book is similar to the wording of section 8.3.c, which covers race vehicle eligibility.

“Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damaged caused by In-race accidents,” section 8.3.c reads.

NASCAR also revealed Wednesday that the aerodynamic rules package for the July 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will be the same as the package used at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April, including a wicker added to the spoiler during the Talladega race weekend in an attempt by NASCAR officials to decrease speeds.

