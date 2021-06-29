NASCAR named Sports League of the Year

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Acronis Ford, and Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 ARRMA Ford, lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR recently was named Sports League of the Year by Sports Business Journal as part of its 2021 Sports Business Awards.



“We’re honored to be named 2021 Sports League of the Year and thank Sports Business Journal for this incredible recognition,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “This award is a testament to the collective resolve and creativity of our industry as we worked through some extraordinary circumstances in 2020 and in the process led the way for live sports in our country.”

NASCAR was selected for the award, due, at least in part, to its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The stock-car racing sanctioning body was the first major US sport to return from a pandemic-induced break and completed a full season in 2020, making it the first major US sport to complete an unabbreviated season. NASCAR also is credited with being the first major US sport to welcome back in-attendance fans.



The sanctioning body also was recognized for its stand on social justice and inclusiveness after a 2020 that saw NASCAR ban the Confederate flag from its events and venues and reinforce its commitment to equality and diversity.



This year’s win was NASCAR’s first for Sports League of the Year. Other finalists for this year’s honor included the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, UFC and the WNBA.



