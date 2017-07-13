NASCAR names Brent Dewar new President

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brent Dewar is the new President of NASCAR, effective immediately, according to an announcement from the sanctioning body on Thursday. He becomes the fourth president of NASCAR, following, most recently, Mike Helton, Bill France Jr. and NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. Former President, Helton, is the Vice Chairman of NASCAR.

“Brent has helped lead a cultural transformation at NASCAR,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France said. “From collaborating with team owners to building the charter framework to partnering with tracks, auto manufacturers, entitlement sponsors and broadcasters to deliver better racing and a more dynamic fan experience, he has spearheaded some of the most impactful enhancements NASCAR has implemented in its history. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the impact Brent has had on our industry and I am confident he will continue to help serve and grow our sport for many years to come.”

Dewar was promoted to his new position from the position of NASCAR Chief Operating Officer. He joined NASCAR in 2014 after career of more than 30 years as an automotive executive with General Motors, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global for Chevrolet.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer Steve Phelps and Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell will report to Dewar. Meanwhile, Dewar will work closely with retain his spot on the NASCAR Board of Directors and work closely with France, Helton and Lesa France Kennedy, who also are on the Board.

