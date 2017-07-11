NASCAR: New Hampshire Motor Speedway adds sticky substance to turns

By AMANDA VINCENT

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon will add PJ1, a traction agent, to portions of its one-mile track ahead of the upcoming NASCAR race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Overton’s 301 and also include a Saturday race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The sticky substance will be applied from the middle lane to the wall in all four turns in an effort to promote a wider racing groove.

“With the intent of creating another groove for the drivers to produce more exciting on-track racing for our fans, New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be applying a PJ1 compound to all four turns of the 1.058-mile speedway prior to any on-track racing for the July 14-16 NASCAR race weekend,” NHMS Executive Vice President and General Manager said, according to an NBC Sports report.

Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway was the first to use the substance for NASCAR racing, applying it to the track prior to the NASCAR weekend there in August 2016. Bristol used the substance again for its most recent NASCAR weekend in April. Charlotte Motor Speedway also applied PJ1 to its track in preparation for its NASCAR weekend in May.

