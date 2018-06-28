NASCAR not for sale after all

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR isn’t for sale after all, according to a Forbes report on Wednesday. Or at least a majority stake of the stock-car racing sanctioning body isn’t, despite a report from Reuters in May, speculating the France family was looking to sell. According to the Forbes story, minority investors are being sought.

NASCAR hasn’t made a statement on the latest claim, but when speculation of a sale circulated in May, NASCAR President Brent Dewar sent a memo to employees, claiming the France family “remains dedicated to the long term growth of our sport” and referred to the sale speculation as “industry rumors,” according to a report from The Associated Press.

According to court documents related to NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France’s 2007 separation and divorce, France does not own a stake in NASCAR. Instead, the sanctioning body is owned by his sister, Lesa France Kennedy, and uncle, Jim France. NASCAR has been owned by members of the France family since its founding by Bill France Sr., grandfather of Brian France and Lesa France Kennedy, in 1948.

The France family also owns and operates International Speedway Corporation, the parent company of several NASCAR-sanctioned tracks that hosts NASCAR national-level races, including its unofficial flaghship, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. NASCAR also recently acquired the ARCA Racing Series, another US sanctioning body of stock-car racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).