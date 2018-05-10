NASCAR: penalties abound after Dover International Speedway race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s penalty report, detailing rules infractions and resulting penalties following the May 3-6 tripleheader race weekend that featured all three national series at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, was a lengthy one and included several suspensions.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Suarez and the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Clint Bowyer in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series were penalized for issues with the rear-window areas of their cars. Car chiefs Todd Brewer (19) and Jerry Cook (14) were suspended for two points paying races and crew chiefs Scott Graves (19) and Mike Bugarewicz (14) were fined $50,000. Also, Suarez and Bowyer and their respective teams each were docked 20 driver/owner championship points.

Greg Ebert, car chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team of Austin Dillon in the Cup Series, was suspended for one race, and Dillon’s crew chief Justin Alexander was fined $25,000, because the splitter on the car was not conform with NASCAR specifications.

Billy Scott, crew chief for Kurt Busch on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team at the Cup level, was fined $10,000 for a loose or missing lug nut.

The most severe penalties in the Xfinity Series were issued to the Dover race-winning No. 7 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier. Crew chief Jason Burdett was suspended for the next two Xfinity races and fined $25,000, because the truck trailing arm spacers/pinion angle shims weren’t in complete contact with their mating surface. Allgaier and his team were docked 25 points, and Allgaier lost the playoff points and other playoff benefits of his win.

After the penalty announcement, JRM released a statement, placing blame on damage from last-lap contact with teammate Elliott Sadler.

“As a highly-competitive race team that challenges for wins each and every weekend, we’re deeply disappointed and frustrated in today’s ruling,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “We strive to produce race victories for JR Motorsports’ partners, fans and employees while adhering to the rulebook. To that end, the No. 7 team put on a winning performance in Saturday’s race and received damage on the last lap that we believe contributed to this infraction. We will never fault ourselves for that.”

The splitter on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team that had Jeb Burton as driver in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race did not meet spec, so car chief Michael Scearce was suspended for a race, and crew chief Nick Harrison was fined $10,000.

Michael Hayden, a former JP Motorsports crew member, was indefinitely suspended after an arrest May 3 for a physical altercation with team co-owner Jerry Hattaway. Hayden struck Hattaway at the race track, breaking his jaw. He was released on a $500 bond.

The only penalty issued in the Camping World Truck Series was a $2,500 fine to Wes Ward, crew chief on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team of Todd Gilliland, for a loose or missing lug nut.

