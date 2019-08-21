NASCAR penalties after Bristol Motor Speedway weekend

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 17: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Spirits Chevrolet, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs for loose or missing lug nuts after Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski; Alan Gustafson, crew chief on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott; and Michael Bugarewicz, crew chief on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Clint Bowyer were each fined $10,000 because each of their cars had one lug nut loose or missing.

Keselowski finished third, Elliott fifth and Bowyer seventh at Bristol.

NASCAR also further penalized the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team of Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol. Both team and driver were docked 10 points as a result of the No. 2 car failing pre-qualifying inspection four times at BMS. The team also was prohibited from participating in qualifying at Bristol, resulting in Reddick starting the race in the back. One team member was ejected from the Bristol garage and pit area, and Reddick had to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

Reddick won the Food City 300.

Also, Bayley Currey’s indefinite suspension became official with NASCAR’s weekly penalty report. Currey has been indefinitely suspended for violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. According to Currey, his failed drug test was accidental and a result of an ingredient in a supplement he had been taking.

