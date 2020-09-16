NASCAR playoffs spark online betting fever

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, poses for a photo after being awarded the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship prior during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

When Kevin Harvick became the first driver to qualify for this year’s NASCAR playoffs, he wasn’t the only one celebrating. Millions of racing fans thronged online to welcome him to the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the championship.

On the flip side, seven-time series Champion Jimmie Johnson missed out on what would have been his last playoff in an unfortunate racing accident two laps to go. As a result, he finished 17th, just one point outside of the cutline.

With Johnson out of contention, fans have been wild trying to predict this year’s playoff champion. On the one hand, Harvick is in excellent form and just won his first regular-season championship. In contrast, this season’s race to the playoffs has been incredibly competitive.

So, what now? Who’s everyone predicting to win?

Harvick is the Man to Beat

All NASCAR headlines this year have been all about Stewart-Haas racing driver Kevin Harvick and deservedly so. He finished in the top five positions in 90% of all competitions this year (18 out of 22races) and won eight of them. And that’s just the beginning.

Harvick was so good in the regular season this year that he entered the playoffs twelve points ahead of second-place Denny Hamlin. Better yet, he’s 28 points ahead of third-place Bard Keselowski and 57 points above 16th placed Matt DiBenedetto.

For many NASCAR fans, this year’s championship is Harvick’s to lose. And these opinions aren’t unfounded. As mentioned, no one has been as dominant in NASCAR this season than “the closer.”

First driver in over 50 years to win consecutive races in two days

He’s led over 15% of all laps this year

He’s now in the top 10 all-time win list

There’s More at Stake

Although Harvick is everyone’s favorite driver this year, NASCAR betting fans have more outcomes to predict. For example, they can bet on every playoff race. And that means they could wager on the top three drivers.

With NASCAR bets, you don’t have to predict who emerges the first, second or third position. Instead, you could simply wager on whether a driver appears in the first three positions. Or you could bet on the driver with the fastest lap in a race.

Additionally, you could wager on matchups, props or futures. With matchups, you wager on who between two drivers will win a race. Or you could bet on random events like an accident happening.

Odds have Become Competitive

Last month, NASCAR partnered with sports gambling brand BetMGM to become one of the league’s authorized betting operators. Since then, sportsbooks countrywide have been very competitive.

Finding high-value NASCAR odds is easier than it has even been, especially on online betting websites. In all fairness, not every operator offers competitive odds. And again, the value of odds is a personal choice.

That’s why it’s essential to learn how NASCAR betting works before you choose odds. Afterwards, you can differentiate high quality from poor quality words. And as a result, you’ll know how to maximize your profits.

Bonuses are in Excess

Ever since NASCAR resumed after a few weeks of a pandemic-induced break, sportsbooks have been pretty generous. Almost everyone who lives in a state where online gambling is legal can claim a bonus.

By default, you must create an account to qualify for a NASCAR betting bonus. In many cases, you must also fund your account. Either way, you earn free bets or money you can use to wager as you please.

For example, you could receive $250 after you deposit a similar amount. Then you can use the bonus to bet on NASCAR races or a variety of sports. Most sportsbook provide betting markets for nearly all major leagues, after all.

The best part of betting bonuses is that they can help you win real cash. So, when you claim a free bet, use it carefully. Alternatively, you could use it test new strategies or take riskier bets in the hopes of maximizing your profits.

More States Support Online Gambling

As mentioned above, you can bet on NASCAR races if you live in a state where online gambling is legal. And these days, there’s a handful of jurisdictions with legal online sports betting. Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia legalize all forms of online gambling.

And there are more states like Indiana, Iowa, and Oregon where online sports betting is legal but casinos are banned. More states are in the legalization process. So, in a few years’ time, nearly every state will let its citizens wager on sports.

Mobile Betting Makes Everything Seamless

Although you can bet on desktop computers, over half of online punters prefer to use their mobile devices. They are easier to access and more convenient after all. More importantly, they feature all the best features of today’s sportsbooks: in-play betting, bonuses, fast payouts and quality customer service.

In-play betting allows you to wager on races in real-time. That way, you can watch who’s leading a race on one screen and bet on him on your mobile device. When it comes to payouts, most people want to cash out immediately they win.

Luckily, today’s mobile betting websites provide fast payouts. So, when you request a withdrawal, you receive it within a few minutes or hours. Likewise, people prefer quality customer service and most sportsbooks provide dependable customer assistance these days.

Sportsbooks are Safer

Gone are the days when betting online carried a lot of risks. First, you had to worry about federal authorities. Then you had to worry about getting scammed. In many cases, the only available betting options were based overseas.

In this age of legal sports betting, online sportsbooks in the US are safe and trustworthy. You can deposit money, bet and withdraw cash stress-free. Everything from your data and money to privacy and preferences are protected.

Of course, sportsbooks are never really equal. That’s why it’s still essential to compare a variety of NASCAR betting sites before you choose one. But compared to a decade ago, online bookmakers are safer and more trustworthy.