NASCAR postpones Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekends

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has backed away from its plans to continue with its scheduled race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance amid attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The sanctioning body announced Friday that it has decided to postpone the next two race weekends.

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend,” a statement from NASCAR read. “We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”



No decisions have been made regarding the schedule beyond the Atlanta and Homestead weekends, and NASCAR hasn’t announced new dates for the already-postponed race weekends. Both weekends were scheduled to be tripleheader weekends, including all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck. The Atlanta weekend was scheduled to include the Xfinity and Truck series races on Saturday and a Cup Series race on Sunday. The Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend was scheduled for March 20-22, with the Truck Series racing March 20, the Xfinity Series March 21 and the Cup Series March 22.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced that tickets for this weekend will be credited to be used for races at any Speedway Motorsports Inc.-owned track, including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway or Texas Motor Speedway in 2020 or 2021.

“Ticketholders on file will receive a credit for the full amount paid towards any admissions including grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, pit passes, etc. The credit can be used for the balance of the 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability,” a statement from AMS read.

Homestead-Miami Speedway, owned by NASCAR, made a similar announcement, allowing for credits for tickets to NASCAR events at other NASCAR-owned tracks in 2020 or 2021. those tracks include Auto Club Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Ssuperspeedway and Watkins Glen International.

