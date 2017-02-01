NASCAR: practice time reduced for efficiency’s sake

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from NBC Sports, NASCAR has confirmed that teams in the sanctioning body’s three national series — Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — will have their practice time reduced during some race weekends.

Weekend schedules have been released for early-season races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Auto Club Speedway, and each of those weekend schedules reflect reductions in practice time, compared to the same race weekends a year ago. At Daytona, Cup Series teams have one fewer day of practice in preparation for the season-opening Daytona 500.

The reduction in practice time is, reportedly, a move by NASCAR in an effort to shorten race weekends, making them more efficient. According to a report from Catchfence, a NASCAR app lists Cup qualifying and racing on the same day during the Pocono 400 race weekend at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR neither confirmed nor denied that scheduling at Pocono.

But at some tracks, practice time is expected to be increased because of changes to the racing surfaces. Weekend schedules haven’t been released for races at Kentucky Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, but teams are expected to have extra practice time at those two facilities, as Kentucky Speedway will have an additional layer of asphalt by the NASCAR tripleheader in July and Texas will be repaved ahead of an April race weekend.

