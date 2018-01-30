NASCAR presence in Rolex 24 at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday/Sunday’s Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA event on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course had a NASCAR flair. The No. 83 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 team that included Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger finished second in the GTD class.

Allmendinger’s teammates included Katherine Legge, Alvaro Parente and Trent Hindman. The team finished 22nd, overall.

The 2018 edition of the 24-race was the 12th for Allmendinger, and he has led laps in every one of them. He led 25 laps during his overnight turn behind the wheel of the No. 83. He was a part of the overall winning team in the 2012 Rolex 24.

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi, whose race team ownership portfolio includes Chip Ganassi Racing entries in the NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series, claimed his 200th win across all racing series with a GT Le Mans class win with Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon and Richard Westbrook as drivers. It was Ganassi’s eighth Rolex 24 class win. His cars finished first and second in the class and led a combined 774 of 783 laps in their class in the 2018 race.

“It was one of the most nerve-racking races,” Ganassi told ESPN. “When you come out of the blocks fast like that and. . . after a certain amount of hours go around the clock a little bit, it’s your race to lose. It’s one thing not to win the races. It’s another if you lose it. It was our race to lose, and those are the worst races from my point of view because everything is out of my control.”

Xfinity Series drivers Austin Cindric and Brendan Gaughan also competed in the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Cindric’s JDC-Miller Motorsports finished sixth in the Prototype class, and Gaughan’s BAR 1 Motorsports finished 14th in the same class.

Impressed w @AlderBrian & the @BAR1Motorsports guys. All the guys had a great attitude and showed tons of perseverance and guts! Had some gremlins slow us down over night but kept digging,” Gaughan (@Brendan62) tweeted. “Raced against the big budget boys and never quit until the checkers. Way to #NeverGiveUp.”

Xfinity drivers Ty Majeski, Cole Custer, Cindric and Chase Briscoe competed in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race the previous Friday. Majeski and Custer, on the Multimatic race team, finished third in the Grand Sport class. Cindric and Briscoe’s team wound up 22nd after a mechanical failure.

“It was a really fun race,” Custer said. “Doing the driver swaps, we weren’t perfect, but we were able to do them pretty quickly. It was a really strange but fun thing to do. I’m really glad Ford Performance is helping us get some more experience with road course stuff. It was a great race.”

