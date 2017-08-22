NASCAR President releases statement regarding Charlottesville violence

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Sunday, following the NASCAR race weekend at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, the sanctioning body released a statement from new NASCAR President Brent Dewar regarding the recent outbreak of violence between groups of protestors on opposing sides of a Confederate statue issue in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in one death and several injuries.

Below, is that statement:

“NASCAR brings fans of all different backgrounds and points of view together to celebrate one thing they all have in common — a love for NASCAR. We are saddened by recent tragic events around the world and feel strongly there is no place for bigotry, racism, hatred or violence in our society.”

NASCAR has been the subject of scrutiny the last few years over the presence of Confederate flags at events, displayed by fans in attendance, and the public support of President Donald Trump by several NASCAR figures, including some drivers who made appearances at Trump campaign rallies during last year’s presidential campaign, and NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France’s personal endorsement of Trump.

