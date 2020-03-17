NASCAR race postponements continue

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), NASCAR has extended its postponement of races through May 3, the sanctioning body announced Monday.

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3 with plans to return racing in Martinsville,” a statement from NASCAR read. We appreciate the patience of our fans, and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon, to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports, and our focus is on everyone’s safety and wellbeing as we navigate this challenging time together.”

The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on May 9.

NASCAR’s three national series already have seen one race weekend postponed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the announcement of that postponement on March 13 also included the Homestead-Miami race weekend that was scheduled to culminate in a Cup Series race March 22. Prior to that announcement, NASCAR had plans to run races without fans in attendance.

The latest announcement adds race weekends scheduled for Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway to the postponed list.

“As NASCAR recently announcement, the postponement of all race events through May 3, the Geico 500 race weekend (April 24-26) at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. We will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date while maintaining contact with local and federal and government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “We want to thank all of our loyal and devoted fans who were set to join us during our April race weekend. The health and safety of our guests, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times, and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future for the greatest racing on the planet.”

The postponed Talladega weekend was scheduled to culminate in a Cup Series race on April 26 and also include a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Like several other tracks, Talladega Superspeedway hosts NASCAR twice yearly. The additional race weekend, to include races for the Cup and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, is scheduled for early October.

