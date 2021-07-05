NASCAR racing: what to expect

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 04: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Red White & Blue Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on July 04, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

There is an instinctual excitement when we hear the roar of the engine. It was part of the draw to NASCAR. Being one of the top motorsport leagues globally, NASCAR attracts the most betting action in the United States. If you’ve never bet on NASCAR, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown to help you get started with the basics and steer you entirely into strategy. Here’s everything you need to know about getting behind the wheel of NASCAR betting.

How the NASCAR Points System Works

Throughout the year, racers compete for wins and points to lock up their place in the playoffs. Topics are mainly awarded for winning races but are also shared for qualifying positions, laps led, and finishing in the Top 10. As the playoffs approach, it is essential to note whether the driver has secured his position. Depending on the situation, the racer may consider finishing in a good place more important than going all out for victory.

This provides unique considerations for bettors, which we will discuss further later. In other words, drivers may not need to be too aggressive to achieve victory because sometimes, the points awarded for their finished position are enough. At the same time, there are also situations where it is essential to winning the race, no less to be successful. It is necessary to understand these different situations to get a good idea of ​​the mindset of each rider in each race.

Playoffs in NASCAR Have No Conventional Structure

There are several ways to qualify for the playoffs. There is a “win, and you enter” option, which automatically permits the race winner. Drivers collect points throughout the season with each race, and those who finish in the Top 16 also qualify.

Once the playoffs begin, all 16 eligible drivers compete in an elimination event, and the field shrinks after each set of three races (four drivers are cut each time). Then the final round is Championship 4, where the four finalists fight for the title.

How to Read NASCAR Odds

NASCAR odds are straightforward to understand. There are odds set for each race in a different category, ranging from odds to win the race to odds to finish in the Top 5 or Top 10, or head-to-head bets. Let’s use the following example:

Kyle Busch +200

Joey Logano +500

Jimmy Johnson +2000

When you see a “+” in front of the Odds, it indicates that you placed $100 on Busch. For example, you can win $200 if he really succeeds.

With Logano, it would be $500 and Johnson; it would be $2,000. The bigger the number, the bigger the underdog team. The smaller the number, the bigger the favorite.

In terms of head-to-head action, you might see something like the following:

Busch -150

Logano +125

What is shown “-” is the amount you have to bet to win $100. In this case, you bet $150 to win $100 at Busch.

NASCAR Bet Types

Nascar is a unique sport even within the auto racing circuit, and as such, it comes with its own fantastic set of bets.

Odds Bet Win the Race

The most accessible bet you can place on a NASCAR race is betting on the racer to win. Almost every racer that enters the field will be given Odds based on their probability of winning. Some sportsbooks may list some drivers who are not visible on the board in the “Field” category. To place this type of bet, all you need to do is decide how much money you want to bet to win on that driver. It’s sometimes harder to predict (because there are so many drivers on the field), but you’ll get paid big if you get it right.

Top 5 bet / top 10 props

If you are not entirely sure a racer will win the race, you will finish well. A safer betting option is to bet on Top 5 or Top 10 props. This means you will win your bet if your racer finishes in the Top 5 or Top 10, depending on which one you choose. This gives you more enormous odds to win but of course. Your payout will be smaller because this outcome is more likely to occur.

Head to Head Prop Bet

Looking a little deeper into the NASCAR Odds, fans can also place bets in the head-to-head market. This type of bet is a set market where one driver is pitted against another. In this situation, you only bet on one racer to get a better result. They don’t have to win the race right away. They need to finish in a better position than the other drivers in NASCAR. Many bettors like this property because they can see track history, current form, and who performed well on a particular track and then bet them versus someone who is not in good shape.