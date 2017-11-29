NASCAR: Regan Smith joins FOX broadcasting team

By AMANDA VINCENT

FOX Sports is adding driver Regan Smith to its NASCAR broadcasting lineup for 2018, Smith announced on SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday.

Smith already is an analyst on FOX’s “Race Hub” show. Beginning in 2018, he’ll also be a pit reporter for live broadcasts of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series races.

“When I had the opportunity to be in the FOX Sports booth at Iowa earlier in the year, the driver in me was really intrigued by the TV side of the sport, so my biggest goal in joining pit road is to be able to give viewers something they didn’t know before or to better help them understand something going on with the driver or the car. Since I am still competing, I can put into perspective what a driver is feeling at a particular moment.”

Smith doesn’t have a deal to race in 2018, yet. While on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday, he said that, although he took a TV gig for the first half of the season (NBC Sports takes over broadcasting duties for the second half of the Cup and Xfinity series seasons), he’s still open to racing opportunities.

Smith competed, primarily, in the Camping World Truck Series in 2017, running a partial schedule for Ricky Benton Racing. He also ran two Cup races in 2017 for Richard Petty Motorsports as a fill-in for the injured Aric Almirola. He last competed full-time in the Cup Series in 2016 for Tommy Baldwin Racing. Smith was 2008 Cup Series Rookie of the Year and has one Cup win to his credit — the 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for Furniture Row Racing.

