NASCAR releases 2018 schedules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR unveiled the 2018 schedules for its three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — Tuesday, and there are significant changes to the Cup Series, including the move of the Brickyard 400 to the end of the regular season and the addition of a road-course race to the postseason playoffs. Next year, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the last regular-season race, and the playoff race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will be shifted to the facilities road course.

With Indianapolis taking the slot on the schedule formerly held by Richmond (Va.) International Raceway, that second Richmond Race will move into the playoffs as the second race of the first round. The Charlotte road-course race will be the elimination race of that first round, moving the playoff race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway to the first date of the second round.

As previously reported, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will have two dates in 2018, with New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon having only one race next year, giving up one for the new LVMS date. The new Vegas date will be the kick-off of the 2018 playoffs.

Another change will come at the start of the season, with the move of the season-opening Daytona 500 to Feb. 18, a week earlier than in recent years. Another early-season move will be the first Richmond race going back to Saturday night, making both Richmond races nighttime affairs, once again.

“Fan feedback was a major driver in developing these schedules, and we worked very closely with the industry to set the stage for an exciting 2018 season,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “This season has delivered more dramatic moments to fans, and with the adjustments to the 2018 schedules we’re in a great position to build upon that success.”

In 2018, the Truck Series will be part of the early-season trek west, the West Coast Swing, for one race, anyway, as the series will be a part of a tripleheader with the Cup and Xfinity series March 2-4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The return trip to Vegas for the Xfinity Series will be the last race of that circuit’s regular season, while the Truck Series will end its regular season at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. And like the Cup Series, the Camping World Truck Series will run one of its playoff races on a road course — Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Below, are the 2018m schedules for all three series:

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

2/11 Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)

2/15 Daytona International Speedway (Duel)

2/18 Daytona 500

2/25 Atlanta Motor Speedway

3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3/11 Phoenix International Raceway

3/18 Auto Club Speedway

3/25 Martinsville Speedway

4/8 Texas Motor Speedway

4/15 Bristol Motor Speedway

4/21 Richmond International Raceway

4/29 Talladega Superspeedway

5/6 Dover International Speedway

5/12 Kansas Speedway

5/19 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)

5/27 Charlotte Motor Speedway

6/3 Pocono Raceway

6/10 Michigan International Speedway

6/24 Sonoma Raceway

7/1 Chicagoland Speedway

7/7 Daytona International Speedway

7/14 Kentucky Speedway

7/22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

7/29 Pocono Raceway

8/5 Watkins Glen International

8/12 Michigan International Speedway

8/18 Bristol Motor Speedway

9/2 Darlington Raceway

9/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

9/16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

9/22 Richmond International Raceway

9/30 Charlotte Motor Speedway

10/7 Dover International Speedway

10/14 Talladega Superspeedway

10/21 Kansas Speedway

10/28 Martinsville Speedway

11/4 Texas Motor Speedway

11/11 Phoenix International Raceway

11/18 Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

2/17 Daytona International Speedway

2/24 Atlanta Motor Speedway

3/3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3/10 Phoenix International Raceway

3/17 Auto Club Speedway

4/7 Texas Motor Speedway

4/14 Bristol Motor Speedway

4/20 Richmond International Raceway

4/28 Talladega Superspeedway

5/5 Dover International Speedway

5/26 Charlotte Motor Speedway

6/2 Pocono Raceway

6/9 Michigan International Speedway

6/17 Iowa Speedway

6/30 Chicagoland Speedway

7/6 Daytona International Speedway

7/13 Kentucky Speedway

7/21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

7/28 Iowa Speedway

8/4 Watkins Glen International

8/11 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

8/17 Bristol Motor Speedway

8/25 Road America

9/1 Darlington Raceway

9/8 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

9/15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

9/21 Richmond International Raceway

9/29 Charlotte Motor Speedway

10/6 Dover International Speedway

10/20 Kansas Speedway

11/3 Texas Motor Speedway

11/10 Phoenix International Raceway

11/17 Homestead-Miami Speedway

2018 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

2/16 Daytona International Speedway

2/24 Atlanta Motor Speedway

3/2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3/24 Martinsville Speedway

5/4 Dover International Speedway

5/11 Kansas Speedway

5/18 Charlotte Motor Speedway

6/8 Texas Motor Speedway

6/16 Iowa Speedway

6/23 Gateway Motorsports Park

6/29 Chicagoland Speedway

7/12 Kentucky Speedway

7/18 Eldora Speedway

7/28 Pocono Raceway

8/11 Michigan International Speedway

8/15 Bristol Motor Speedway

8/26 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

9/14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

10/13 Talladega Superspeedway

10/27 Martinsville Speedway

11/2 Texas Motor Speedway

11/9 Phoenix International Raceway

11/16 Homestead-Miami Speedway

