NASCAR releases race start times for Xfinity, Truck

during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16, 2018 in Homestead, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently released the start times for all the races on the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series schedules. Both series start their respective seasons this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway — the Truck Series on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Xfinity Series on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The following schedules also include the television networks broadcasting the races. As with the Cup Series, the first half of the Xfinity Series season will find its TV home on the FOX family of networks and the second half on either NBC or the NBC Sports Network.

FOX, meanwhile, will play host to the entire 23-race Truck Series schedule, mostly on FOX Sports 1. The series, though, will get major network treatment with races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on March 23 and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 27 airing on FOX.

Below, are the 2019 schedules for each series: