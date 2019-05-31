NASCAR reportedly meets with Honda in Indianapolis

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a tweet from Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, NASCAR executives met with representatives from Honda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend during Indianapolis 500 IndyCar Series race-related activities.

“A group of @NASCAR executives who traveled to @IMS last Friday during Indy 500 weekend were seen spending time in @Honda’s hauler, per people familiar,” a tweet from Stern (@A_S12) on Wednesday read.

Stern went on to specify that NASCAR President Steve Phelps and NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer

Steve O’Donnell were among the NASCAR executives in the meeting with Honda and that representatives of both NASCAR and Honda declined to comment on the nature of the meeting.

The previous week, former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace fueled speculation of a Richard Petty Motorsports switch from Chevrolet Honda, along with an alliance between RPM and IndyCar team Andretti Autosport. Andretti Autosport has run Honda engines in IndyCar since 2014.

“Petty- Andretti Motorsports coming to NASCAR with Honda cars and funding. Not a much better way for Honda Motor Co. to enter NASCAR with two iconic names to be the spokesman for there team Richard Petty and Mario Andretti. Michael Andretti is the best positioned team outside of NASCAR to bring Honda into stock car racing and with former NASCAR crew chief and NASCAR Excutive Robin Pemberton already employed at Andretti. Sounds like it’s all done but the announcement,” Wallace posted on his Facebook page earlier this month.

Robin Pemberton, former NASCAR Vice President and NASCAR team crew chief, was hired by Andretti Autosport in January to head its Pirelli GT4 America Series program. He left NASCAR late in 2015.

If Honda does enter NASCAR competition, it probably wouldn’t do so until the 2021 season, concurrent to NASCAR’s expected introduction of a newly-designed race car and would be a fourth manufacturer in the Cup Series, joining Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. The last time NASCAR’s top series included four manufacturers was 2012, Dodge’s last year of NASCAR competition.

