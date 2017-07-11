NASCAR: Richmond Raceway infield gets makeover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richmond (Va.) Raceway is getting a makeover. The facility has already undergone a name change from Richmond International Raceway to Richmond Raceway, and the infield facelift, referred to as “Richmond Reimagined,” will begin after the Sept. 9 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

The name change came ahead of the NASCAR race weekend at the track earlier this season.

Richmond Raceway becomes the third International Speedway Corporation track, following Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix International Raceway to receive a significant makeover. The Richmond project is expected to cost $30 million and be completed by the Sept. 22, 2018, NASCAR race there.

The facility’s infield will be redeveloped, and the project will include new garages, a new media center, a new victory lane and and infield plaza that is expected to accommodate 8,800 fans and provide views of the garage and inspection areas.

“Richmond Raceway Reimagined is a commitment by ISC to the future of the sport and the iconic racing experience in Richmond,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said. “The track has been a racing destination for over 70 years, and this investment will help ensure the bright future of the facility for the next 70 years.”

Also, the track’s start/finish line will be moved closer to the grandstands.

“We know, as a sport, one of the biggest things we can hang our hats on is our fan involvement, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and Virginia native Elliott Sadler said. “We don’t have a sport without our fans.

