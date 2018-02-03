NASCAR, RTA, iRacing partner for planned esports league

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race teams, iRacing, and the Race Team Alliance group of NASCAR team owners are working on an iRacing NASCAR league, set to begin this year, according to a report from Sports Business Daily. The aim of the iRacing league is to increase fan engagement and NASCAR-related content.

Cup Series race teams competing in the esports league will draft skilled iRacing players, and those players will compete on iRacing against each other in a special league for money. The league events will be streamed online and a six-figure payout is expected for the first tournament. The league is expected to get underway early this year but won’t be up and running by the Feb. 18 Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.

There are 30 chartered teams that are members of the RTA, and each of those teams is expected to receive an iRacing franchise for the league. The length of the iRacing league season is undetermined but is expected to be longer than the actual NASCAR Cup Series season that will end in November.

