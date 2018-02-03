NASCAR: rules modifications announced ahead of 2018 season

By AMANDA VINCENT

Just as NASCAR abolished the use of the term “chase” from its vernacular ahead of the 2017 season, replacing it with “playoffs,” the term “encumbered” is out for 2018. NASCAR used that term last season to describe penalties that included stripping a team from benefits of a race win after failed post-race inspections. The same penalties, including the win not useful in garnering playoff berths or playoff advancement from one round to the next, still exist.

Rules changes ahead of the 2018 season, outlined in a technical bulletin Friday, include four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changers and jack man on a team if an improperly attached wheel results in that wheel coming off the car during a race. Previously, only the crew chief and tire changers were penalized.

Any engine that is used in at least 25 percent of a race qualifies as a sealed engine. If that engine ever fails inspection, all teams that used the engine will be penalized. If a single team uses the engine in multiple races, it will be issued penalties for each race in which that engine is used.

If a car fails rear-wheel inspection after qualifying, that car’s qualifying time will be disallowed. If the car fails rear-while inspection after a race, the resulting penalties will include a $65,000 fine, deduction of 35 driver and owner points and a three-race suspension for the crew chief.

As previously reported, if a team changes an engine or goes to a backup car at any time during the race weekend, the car will start the race in the back. Previously, if a team went to its backup car prior to qualifying, it started where it qualified.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).