NASCAR: Sam Bass art up for auction

By AMANDA VINCENT

Work by renowned NASCAR artist Sam Bass will be up for sale in a bankruptcy auction at 10 a.m. ET May 3 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C. Items up for bid will include 250 pieces of artwork, 85 guitars and pieces of autographed sheet metal from NASCAR race cars.

“Offered in this auction are more than 250 pieces of original Sam bass artwork with certificates of authenticity. Also available are 85 custom guitars — many designed by Mr. Bass — including one used as a prop for the film, ‘Talladega Nights.’ Custom guitars autographed by The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, and ZZ Top and guitar amplifiers of many vintages will be offered,” read a press release from Iron Horse Auction Company Inc., the company conducting the auction. “Stock car hoods and vehicle pieces autographed by Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson are also available for bidding.”

Bids also will be accepted online at ironhorseauction.com , beginning April 25.

Bass is the first officially licensed artist of NASCAR and his NASCAR-related work over the years has included premier series race car paint schemes, race program covers and customized Gibson guitars used as race trophies at the now-defunct Nashville Superspeedway. He has a gallery near Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Bass has been battling health issues relating to diabetes for quite some time. He recently revealed that he needs a kidney and pancreas transplant.

Motor Racing Outreach is accepting donations to help Bass in his family on its website, go2mro.com , and by texting 704-900-0775. Fans using either of those methods to donate to the cause are urged to specify the desire for their donations to go to help Bass.

Also, a GoFundMe account has been started. It may be reached, here.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)