NASCAR schedule at Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR portion of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway gets underway on the facility’s road course Tuesday with the running of the non-points-paying Busch Clash race that will include a field of 21 drivers. Then, activity transitions to the 2.5-mile superspeedway for the first “official” races for all three of NASCAR’s national series, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500.

Below, is a schedule of on-track activity at Daytona (all times ET):

TUESDAY

7 p.m. — Busch Clash (FS1)

WEDNESDAY

12:-5 p.m. — first Cup Series practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 front-row qualifying (FS1)

THURSDAY

5:35 -p.m. — first Truck Series practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — Bluegreen Vacations Duels Daytona 500 qualifying races (FS1)

FRIDAY

3:10 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

4:35 p.m. — first Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. — second Cup Series practice (FS2)

10:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (starts on FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.

12:05 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (FS1)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (FOX)

