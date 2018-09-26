NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series embark on the unknown this weekend as they go “roval” racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The races on the road-course/oval hybrid will be the first road course race for each series in its respective playoffs. This weekend’s races also will be the first of any kind, at any time, on the new course.

For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 will be the elimination race of the opening round of the playoffs, so the playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12 drivers. Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin are in the provisional elimination spots, while Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney are in the 11th and 12th positions.

For the Xfinity Series, the Roval plays host to the middle race of the first three-race round of its playoffs, the Drive for the Cure 200, on Saturday.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for a 109-lap distance, divided into stages of 25, 25 and 59 laps. The Drive for the Cure 200 is scheduled for 55 laps, split in stages of 15, 15 and 25 laps.

Cup Series teams have had opportunities to test the course. The Xfinity Series, though, has not, so two two-hour optional practice/test sessions have been scheduled for series competitors for Thursday.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Charlotte Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — optional Xfinity Series practice

2 p.m.-4 p.m. — optional Xfinity Series practice

FRIDAY

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

11-11:50 a.m. — Cup Series practice

12:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

1:30-2:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (CNBC)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Rain is in the forecast for the NASCAR Roval weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but as a result of the road-course portion of the equation, Goodyear will have rain tires on hand for both Xfinity and Cup series competitors. The highest chances of rain in the forecast are Thursday and Friday, with a 65 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday, followed by a 74 percent chance of rain on Friday.

Chances of precipitation decrease, though, for races Saturday and Sunday. There is a 25 percent chance of rain Saturday, race day for the Xfinity Series, dropping to 12 percent for Cup race day, Sunday.

Meanwhile daytime high temperatures in the low-80s are expected daily, dipping into the mid to low-60s for overnight lows.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)