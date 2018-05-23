NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule at Charlotte (N.C.) Speedway is non-traditional in comparison to regular NASCAR national-series regular weekend schedules. This weekend’s schedule at Charlotte that will culminate in Sunday evening’s running of NASCAR’s longest race will begin with a full-slate of on-track activity, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to set the field for the Coke 600, on Thursday before the track goes silent Friday.

On-track activity will resume Saturday, culminating in the Saturday afternoon running of the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

After racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend, but this CMS race weekend is still a tripleheader race weekend, with the ARCA Racing Series racing there Thursday night.

The Coca-Cola 600 is slated for a 400-lap distance, split into four equal stages of 100 laps each, making it the only race of the season to consist of four stages. Austin Dillon claimed his first-career Cup Series win in last year’s Coca-Cola 600. Eventual 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. was the winner of the most recent Cup Series race at Charlotte, the Bank of America 500 last of October. Truex dominated the 2016 Coca-Cola 600, leading a record 392 laps, all but eight laps/12 miles of that year’s race, en route to the win.

Cup Series regulars have dominated Charlotte Motor Speedway victory lane in Xfinity Series competition in recent years, but last year’s Xifnity Series winner at Charlotte was Alex Bowman, who didn’t have a full-time ride in an NASCAR national series at the time.

The Alsco 300 is scheduled for 200 laps, divided into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for the Cup and Xfinity series at Charlotte Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2:35-3:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

6:05-6:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:05-9:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:10 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:-5-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The Concord, N.C., area is expected to provide warm conditions for the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with daytime highs in the low-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s expected throughout the weekend. Thunderstorms also are expected. A 48 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the Thursday forecast. A 52 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the Saturday forecast, while Sunday’s chances of scattered thunderstorms start at 40 percent during the daytime hours and grow to more than an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

