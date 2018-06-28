NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Chicagoland Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

This weekend, Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., plays host to a four-race weekend, beginning with an ARCA Racing Series race Thursday night. Then, NASCAR takes over for a tripleheader of Overton’s-sponsored races, beginning with Friday night’s Overton’s 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the Overton’s 300 on Saturday, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Overton’s 400 on Saturday.

The NASCAR portion is somewhat nonconventional, with the Cup Series not getting on track for practice until Saturday. Also, qualifying for the Cup Series isn’t until Saturday night, after the Xfinity Series race. The weekend schedule of on-track NASCAR activity begins Thursday evening, though, with two practice sessions for the Truck Series.

Also, the placement of Chicagoland Speedway has made a signficant move on the, overall, season schedules for all three NASCAR national series, shifting from a September weekend to June/July.

All three races last year were won by regulars in their respective series, with Johnny Sauter winning last year’s Truck Series race at Chicagoland, Justin Allgaier winning the Xfinity Series race there and Martin Truex Jr. the Cup Series race. Truex heads into the weekend of the last two Cup Series races at Chicagoland, in addition to being the latest 2018 race winners with his third win of the season last weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

The 150-lap Truck Series race is slated for 35, 35 and 80-lap stages. The Xfinity Series race, scheduled for 200-laps, will be divided into two 45-lap stages and a 110-lap stage. Meanwhile, the 267-lap Cup Series race will run in stages of 80, 80 and 107 laps.

Below, is the complete schedule of NASCAR on-track activity for Chicagoland Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

5:30-6:20 p.m. — Truck Series practice

7:35-8:25 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

4:35-5:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

5:40 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

7:35-8:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2-2:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The Chicagoland Speedway race weekend is expected to be a hot weekend, including record highs in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to cool Sunday in time for the Cup Series race, with a high in the high-80s in the forecast. Skies also are expected to be clear Friday and Saturday before a 40 percent chance of rain moving into the area Saturday night. There is a 61 percent chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday. Low temperatures ranging between the low to mid-70s are expected nightly.

