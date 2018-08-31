NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Darlington Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series go retro this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway to celebrate throwback weekend, which will culminate in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Souther 500 for the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series will run the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, meanwhile, will take the first of two-consecutive weekends off.

Sunday’s Southern 500 is the penultimate race of the 26-race Cup series regular season. Twelve drivers already have clinched playoff berths heading into Darlington either by race wins or points — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. The next four drivers provisionally in include Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500. The 367-lap race is scheduled for stages of 100, 100 and 167 laps.

Three races remain in the Xfinity Series regular season, including Saturday’s race at Darlington. Six drivers head into the Darlington weekend with playoff berths clinched — Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric. Six berths remain.

Just as Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500, he’s also the defending winner of the Xfinity Series race at Darlington. He is among several Cup Series drivers on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race. The 147-lap Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 will be divided into stages of 45, 45 and 57 laps.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Darlington Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Daily forecasts for Darlington include 25 percent chances of rain daily, dropping into single digits nightly. Meanwhile, daytime-high temperatures in the low-90s are expected each day. Temps are expected to dip into the low-70s each night.

