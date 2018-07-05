NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go restrictor-plate night racing this weekend, with the Xfinity Series opening the weekend with the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 and the Cup Series closing out the weekend Saturday night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This weekend’s races will mark the third restrictor-plate race for each series, the second of the year at Daytona.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending winner of the July Cup Series race at Daytona, one of two plate races he won in 2017. Austin Dillon, though, is the most recent Daytona winner as the victor of the 2018 Daytona 500 in February. William Byron won last year’s Firecracker 250, but he won’t be in Friday night’s race to defend that win. Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona in February.

The Xfinity Series race Friday night is scheduled for 100 laps to be divided into stages of 30, 30 and 40 laps. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s Cup Series race is scheduled for 160 laps, with the first half of the race divided into two 40-lap stages.

Below, is the schedule for on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

FRIDAY

2:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

4:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The NASCAR race weekend at Daytona International Speedway is going to be a hot one, again, but not quite as hot as last weekend’s conditions at Chicagoland Speedway, and the night-racing schedule will make for even cooler conditions at race time. Daytime highs in the mid-80s are expected, with daily heat indexes in the high 90s. Nighttime lows, though, are expected to dip into the mid-70s. Chances of rain dot the weekend forecast, with a 55 percent chance of rain Thursday, practice day for both series. A 40 percent chance of rain is in the Friday night forecast, possibly interfering with the Xfinity Series race schedule. A 55 percent chance of a thunderstorm is in the Daytona forecast on Saturday, but chances of precipitation drop to 25 percent by Saturday night.

