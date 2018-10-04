NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series head to Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend, as each series’ respective playoffs continue at the one-mile concrete oval. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 is the opening race of the second three-race round. Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200, though, is the elimination race of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Gander Outdoors 400, while Kevin Harvick was victor on the most recent visit to Dover in May. Both drivers remain in the playoffs and are favorites to be among the four drivers vying for the 2018 championship in next month’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup Series regular Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the Bar Harbor 200 Xfinity Series race, but he’s not on the entry list for Saturday’s race. The track’s most recent Xfinity Series winner, Justin Allgaier, is, though.

Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity race is slated for stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps in length. The Cup Series race, scheduled for 400 laps, will be divided into two 120-lap stages and a 160-lap stage.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity for Dover International Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11-11:50 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:30-3:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

3:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (tape-delayed until 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

SATURDAY

11-11:50 a.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:30-2:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The weeekend weather forecast for Dover, Del., looks favorable for racing at Dover International Speedway. Rain chances throughout the weekend are minimal at 10 percent or lower. Meanwhile, high temperatures in the 70s are predicted, ranging from the low-70s on Friday to the high-70s on Sunday.

