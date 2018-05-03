NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three NASCAR national series head to Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend for a tripleheader weekend of racing Friday through Sunday, with the weekend culminating in the AAA Drive for Autism 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Camping World Truck Series is back in action after more than a month off. The Truck Series opens the race weekend, being the first series on track for practice on Thursday and the first to race, running the JEGS 200 on Friday evening. Friday’s race is the fifth race of the 23-race 2018 season. The 200-lap race will be separated into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps. Johnny Sauter was the winner of last year’s race at Dover.

Saturday’s One Main Financial 200 Xfinity Series race will be the last of the four-race Dash 4 Cash program. Going after the final $100,000 bonus of the season will be Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Jones. With the race being a part of the Dash 4 Cash program, no Cup Series drivers are entered, so neither of last year’s Xfinity race winners at Dover, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, are entered. None of the drivers on the entry list for Saturday’s race have won in Xfinity Series action at Dover.

Just as the Truck Series race, the Xfinity Series race at Dover is scheduled for 200 laps, to be divided into stages of 45, 45 and 110 laps.

Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400 is the 11th race of the 2018 season for the Cup Series. Eleven is also the number of wins for the track’s winningest driver, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. But last year’s edition of the race was Johnson’s last Cup Series win. Kyle Busch, who already has won three times this year, was in victory lane the last time the series visited DIS last October.

The 400-lap distance of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 is divided into stages of 120, 120 and 160 laps.

Below is the schedule of on-track activity at Dover International Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

9:35-10:25 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

10:35-11:25 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

1:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05-2:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

3:20 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:30-10:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

Noon-12:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Significant chances of rain are predicted throughout the Dover International Speedway race weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday, race days for the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, The highest chance of rain in the weekend forecast is a 76 percent chance Saturday. There is a 57 percent chance of rain Sunday. Slighter chances of rain are in the forecast for Thursday, practice day for the Camping World Truck Series, and Friday. Rain chances run from 12 to 40 percent Friday, with the Truck Series schedule to run Friday evening.

Meanwhile, warm temperatures are expected. Temperatures in the high-80s are predicted for Thursday and Friday, but a drop is expected heading into Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature expected to reach only 72 degrees on Saturday and 70 degrees on Sunday.

