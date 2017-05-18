NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for All-Star weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR circus plays in its own backyard for the first of two-consecutive weekends, with the first being All-Star weekend, culminating in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race.

The All-Star Race will be comprised of three 20-lap stages and a final 10-lap sprint to the finish, with only 10 cars running the final stage (winners in the first three stages, plus the next seven drivers with the highest average finishes in the first three stages). And a new twist for this year’s addition of the race is a set of softer, faster tires that teams have the option of using at any point in the race.

Drivers with points-paying win last season or up to this point this season, former All-Star Race winners and past champions already have spots locked-in for the All-Star Race. Others, will run another race — the 50-lap Monster Energy Open — earlier in the evening. Stage winners in that race, made-up of two 20-lap stages and a 10-lap stage, will advance to the main event. Also, the top vote-getter in the online fan vote will advance.

Qualifying for the All-Star Race also will be different from the norm, as the two-round session will include runs of three laps that will include four-tire pit stops. The top-five will advance to the second round.

The Camping World Truck Series will run a companion race – Friday night’s NC Education Lottery 200. That 124-lap race will be broken-up into two 40-lap stages and a 54-lap stage.

Here’s a look at the rundown of on-track activity this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

THURSDAY

5-5:55 p.m. – Truck Series practice

7-7:55 p.m. – Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

1-2:10 p.m. – All-Star practice (FS1)

2:10-2:25 p.m. – pit road speed practice (FS1)

3-4:25 p.m. – Open practice (FS1)

4:45 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6:05 p.m. – All-Star qualifying round 1 (FS1)

7:30 p.m. – All-Star qualifying round 2 (FS1)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

4:35 p.m. – Open qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. – Open (FS1)

8 p.m. – All-Star Race (FS1)

Rain may be in the Charlotte Motor Speedway area throughout the All-Star Race weekend, with the highest chance of precipitation coming in the form of a 56 percent chance of thunderstorms during the daytime hours on Saturday. The chances of rain drop to 25 percent Saturday night for both the Open and the All-Star Race.

Rain chances on Thursday and Friday are around 20 percent most of the time, spiking to 40 percent, though, during daytime hours on Friday.

Temperatures throughout the race weekend are expected to reach the high-80s daily, dipping into the mid-60s each evening.

