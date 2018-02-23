NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Atlanta Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the rearview, at least until July, all three of NASCAR’s national series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway to begin the proverbial meat and potatoes of their respective 2018 schedules. The Atlanta race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but on Saturday, the track plays host to the only scheduled doubleheader of NASCAR national series racing at the same track, with the Xfinity Series running the Rinnai 250, followed by the Active Pest Control 200 for the Camping World Truck Series.

Atlanta provides the first of many mile-and-a-half circuits, the track distance most prominent on the NASCAR schedule, but Atlanta also provides one of the oldest racing surfaces on the circuit, having not been repaved in more than 20 years. A repave was scheduled for last spring, after the 2017 NASCAR race weekend, but at the urging of several competitors, those plans were scrapped.

Brad Keselowski was last year’s Cup Series winner at Atlanta, while Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell won 2017 Xfinity and Truck series races there, respectively.

Just as last year, the 130-lap Truck Series race will be divided into two 40-lap stages and a 50-lap final stage; the Xfinity race into stages of 40, 40 and 83 laps, and the Cup race will consist of two 85-lap stages and a 155-lap third stage.

Below, is the weekend schedule of on-track NASCAR activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS1)

5:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9:10 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

10:35 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

Noon-1:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

4:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Rain may play a damper on the weekend schedule of activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the biggest chance of daytime rain, 65 percent, expected Sunday; the chance of Sunday rain increases to 91 percent Sunday night. Rain is also a possibility for Friday and Saturday, with daytime rain chances at 25 percent both days.

Daytime high temperatures in the high-70s are expected Friday and Saturday, with things cooling down to a high-60s daytime high Sunday. Meanwhile, nighttime lows in the mid-to-low 60s are expected early in the weekend before dipping into the mid-50s Sunday night.

