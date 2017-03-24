NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series wrap up their weekend swings Saturday and Sunday with races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The respective races for each series will be the fifth of the season, while the Camping World Truck Series takes its third-straight weekend off.

The Xfinity Series will run the Service King 300 on Saturday. It’s a 150-lap race. The first two stages each will be 35 laps in length, and the final stage will consist of 80 laps.

On Sunday, the Cup Series will close out the weekend with the running of the Auto Club 400, a 200 laps race made up to two 60-lap stages and an 80-lap final stage.

Bellow is the weekend schedule of on-track activity at Auto Club Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

1:30-2:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

3-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:30-3:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The weather looks clear for practice and Cup Series qualifying at Auto Club Speedway on Friday, with a high temperature of 72 predicted. As the overnight low dips to 49 degrees overnight, though, a 55 percent chance of rain is predicted. Rain is expected to stick around Saturday morning, with a 59 percent chance of precipitation, but that rain is expected to clear out in time for Cup practice and Xfinity Series qualifying and racing. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach the mid-60s.

On Cup Series race day, Sunday, only a two percent chance of race is predicted. Temperatures also are expected to be pleasant, with a daytime high in the low-70s, warming up from a Saturday-night low in the high-40s.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)