NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series conclude their respective West Coast Swings this weekend with stops at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The Xfinity Series for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300, and the ACS weekend will conclude with Sunday’s running of the Auto Club 400 by the Cup Series. this weekend’s races will be the fifth races of the 2019 schedules for each series.

Each series visits ACS only once per season, and last year, both series events were won by Cup Series regulars. Eventual 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano opened last year’s NASCAR weekend at the track with an Xfinity Series win, while Martin Truex Jr. claimed his first Cup Series win of 2018 by winning last year’s Auto Club 400, snapping a three-race winning streak by Kevin Harvick.

Sunday’s 200-lap Auto Club 400 is slated for a couple of 60-lap stages, followed by a third 80-lap stage. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for two 35-lap stages, followed by an 80-lap third stage for a total distance of 150 laps. While Truex is expected to contend to defend his Cup Series win of a year ago, Logano isn’t on the entry list for Saturday’s race. Kyle Busch is the only Cup Series regular on the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series event.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Auto Club Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1 p.m. — Cup Series practice

2:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

5:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice

1:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

No rain is in the NASCAR weekend weather forecast for Auto Club Speedway. Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures in the 70s are predicted Friday and Saturday. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the race weekend with a high of 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the low 50s are expected nightly. Windy conditions are also expected throughout the weekend.

