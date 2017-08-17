NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as NASCAR Whelen Modified tour kicked off more than a weekend of NASCAR activity at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, with both of those series racing Wednesday. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series roll into the Northeastern Tennessee high-banked short track Thursday, ahead of Friday and Saturday night racing.

The weekend will culminate in the running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Cup Series on Saturday night. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to run the previous night in the Food City 300. The Cup Series won’t get onto the track until Friday, but the Xfinity Series competitors will take the the track Thursday for two practice sessions.

Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity race is scheduled for a 300-lap distance, divided into two 85-lap stages and a 130-lap stage. The 500-lap Cup race will consist of two 125-lap stages and a 250-lap third stage that will make up the second half of that race.

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activity at Bristol Motor Speedway, beginning on Thursday (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

1-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

3-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

FRIDAY

10-11:25 a.m. — Cup Series practice

12:30-1:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Rain is prevalent in the race weekend forecast for Bristol, especially Thursday and Friday. There’s a 42 percent chance of rain during the Thursday daytime hours, increasing to a 56 percent of thunderstorms Thursday night. Chances of thunderstorms over 50 percent remain Friday and Friday night. Fortunately, though, the chances of rain drop Saturday to a 12 percent chance during the day and dropping slightly more to nine percent Saturday night.

Midday temperatures in the mid-80s with heat indexes in the 90s, hitting 103 on Thursday, are expected throughout the weekend, but temperatures are expected to be much cooler on race nights, dropping into the mid-60s both Friday night and Saturday night.

