NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will go short-track racing this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series will kick off the weekend with Saturday’s running of the Alsco 300. The Bristol race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s Food City 500 Cup Series race.

The Alsco 300 will be the first race in the four-race Dash 4 Cash bonus program for the Xfinity Series, so no Cup Series regulars will be in the race, so neither of last year’s series winners at Bristol will be in Saturday’s race. Kyle Larson is the most recent Xfinity winner at Bristol, getting to victory lane there last August. Ryan Preece won last year’s Alsco 300.

Michael Annett, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick will be the four drivers going for the $100,000 D4C bonus at Bristol.

Saturday’s race is scheduled for a 300-lap distance, divided into two 85-lap stages and a 130-lap third stage. Meanwhile, Sunday’s 500-lap Cup race is scheduled for stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps.

Bristol victory lane belonged to the Busch brothers when it came to Cup Series competition there last year. Kurt Busch is the most recent Bristol winner in the Cup Series, winning there last August, while Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Food City 500. Kyle Busch is a seven-time Cup Series winner at BMS, while Kurt Busch has six wins there.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Bristol Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

9:40 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

After significant chances of rain at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, chances of precipitation drop to 11 percent on Friday before a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Mild daytime high temperatures also are expected, with Friday being the coolest day of the race weekend with a projected high of 65 degrees and a Friday night low of 46 degrees. High temperatures in the mid-70s are predicted for the remainder of the weekend. Lows in the 50s are expected Saturday and Sunday nights.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).