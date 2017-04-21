NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway this weekend, the Cup Series for Sunday’s Food City 500 and the Xfinity Series for Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300. Even though only two of NASCAR’s three national series are in action — the Camping World Truck Series continues a lengthy early-season break — the Bristol race weekend is, actually, a triple header NASCAR weekend, as the regional NASCAR K&N Series East is slated to race Saturday, after the Xfinity Series, at BMS.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is the second of four races in the series’ Dash 4 Cash program. The 300-lap race will consist of two 85-lap stages and a final 130-lap stage. The top-two finishing Xfinity championship-eligible drivers in the first two stages will battle for the extra Dash 4 Cash bonus in the final stage, with the highest finisher of the four claiming the bonus.

The Cup Series race is slated for 500 laps, broken into two 125-lap stage and a longer 250-lap final stage.

Wet weather has already wreaked havoc on the weekend schedule of on-track activity, at least delaying the first practice session for the Cup Series. Rain is expected throughout the weekend. Here, is the tentative schedule for the remainder of the race weekend for the Xfinity and Cup Series (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

3:30-4:25 — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

4:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

8:30-9:25 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather):

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Bristol are weekend. After a morning thunderstorm, skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the afternoon, with rain returning in the evening. Meanwhile, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s. An overnight low in the high-50s is expected.

On Saturday, a morning thunderstorm is expected. After a clear-off around mid-day, thunderstorms are expected to return in the afternoon. More rain is expected Saturday night. As on Friday, a high of 73 degrees is predicted for Saturday, with an overnight low in the mid-50s forecasted.

Sunday is expected to be cooler, with a predicted high in the mid-60s. Also, rain is predicted to stick around with occasional showers in the forecast.

