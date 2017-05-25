NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will remain in its own backyard for a second-consecutive weekend, this time around for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It’s the longest race of the season, and NASCAR has added an extra fourth stage to the 400-lap/600-mile race. Sunday evening’s race will be split into four equal 100-lap stages.

Last weekend, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ran a companion race to the Cup Series’ Monster Energy All-Star Race, but that series has the weekend off, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take its place by running a companion event to the Cup Series at the home track — Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300. The 200-lap Xfinity Series race will be split into two 45-lap stages and a 110-lap third stage.

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule is a non-traditional one, as normal Friday activity is moved up to Thursday, and the track will remain silent on Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activity at Charlotte Motor Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com ):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2-3:25 p.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

4-4:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

6-6:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:15 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

SATURDAY

9-9:55 a.m. – Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. – Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. – Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

6 p.m. – Cup Series race (FOX)

Thunderstorms are expected in the Concord, N.C., area throughout the day on Thursday, with the chances of precipitation hovering around 50 percent throughout the day. The chances of rain are expected to drop somewhat, though, Thursday evening, with a 34 percent chance of rain expected around the scheduled green flag for Cup Series qualifying. Precipitation is expected to move out by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Rain chances on Sunday are expected to remain under 20 percent, with a 13 percent chance of precipitation during the daytime hours, rising slightly to 17 percent Saturday night.

Chances of a Sunday afternoon thunderstorm stand at about 50 percent, but those chances drop to about 13 percent by Cup Series race time. Rain chances, though, are expected to go back up to about 50 percent around 8 p.m.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the race weekend, with the daytime high only reaching a predicted 71 degrees. On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid to high-80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)