NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway

4. PRINT LOGOS- 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hosts its first of two-consecutive NASCAR weekends, with this weekend culminating in the Saturday night running of the Monster Energy All-Star Race. Full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers not already in the All-Star Race will compete earlier Saturday evening in the Monster Energy Open in attempts to claim four remaining All-Star Race slots. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series open the weekend Friday night with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Friday night’s Truck Series race is scheduled for a 134-lap distance, divided into stages of 30, 30 and 74 laps. Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the Truck Series race at Charlotte.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. Drivers already eligible for the All-Star Race include full-time drivers who won a Cup Series points-paying race in 2018 or up to this point in 2019, are former Cup Series champions and/or former winners of the All-Star Race. The format and aero package has been tweaked for this year’s All-Star event. The race will be 85 laps long, with that distance split into a 30-lap stage, two 20-lap stages and a 15-lap stage. Only green-flag laps will count in the final stage.

The Open will be a 50-lap race, divided into two 20-lap stages and a 10-lap stage. Winners of each of the 20-lap stages and the race winner will advance to the All-Star Race. Among the remaining drivers, the top vote getter in an online poll will advance to take the final All-Star Race starting spot.

Qualifying, at least for the All-Star Race, will feature a different format. While Open qualifying will be conducted through the now-standard single-car format, All-Star entrants each will make a three-lap run that will include a pit stop. The total time of the three laps and pit stop will be each driver’s qualifying time of record.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for NASCAR All-Star weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

9:05 a.m. — Truck Series practice

10:35 a.m. — Truck Series final practice

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series practice for Open and All-Star cars)

1:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice for Open cars

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series final practice for All-Star cars

2:35 p.m. — pit road speed practice for first group of All-Star cars

2:45 p.m. — pit road speed practice for second group of All-Star cars

4:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — Cup Series Open qualifying (FS1)

7 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

6 p.m. — Cup Series Open (FS1)

8 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Race (FS1)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Hot daytime temperatures approaching 90 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in Concord, N.C., site of Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, cooling to the mid-60s nightly. Chances of precipitation are expected to remain under 10 percent throughout the Charlotte race weekend.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).