NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The upcoming weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is the second weekend in a row at the track for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the first for an official points-paying race — the Coca-Cola 600, the longest Cup Series race of the season by 100 miles. After the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series ran the companion race to last weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series acts as the opening act this weekend with Saturday’s running of the Alsco 300.

Unlike every other points race on the Cup Series schedule, the Coca-Cola 600 is a four-stage race, with the 400-lap distance divided into equal 100-lap stage. Kyle Busch was last year’s winner. He was the only Cup Series winner on CMS’ oval in 2018, as the playoff race at Charlotte shifted to the facility’s new “Roval.”

The Alsco 300, as the name implies, is scheduled for half the distance of the Coca-Cola 600. It’s 200-lap distance is divided into stages of 45, 45 and 100 laps. Austin Dillon is the only Cup Series regular on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He’s the most recent Charlotte winner among the 40 drivers on this weekend’s Xfinity Series preliminary entry list, winning both series races there in 2015. Jeff Green is the only other driver entered in Saturday’s race with an Xfinity Series win at CMS, but that win came 18 years ago in 2001.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Charlotte Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

7:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

FRIDAY

No on-track activity

SATURDAY

8:35 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

After a 50 percent chance of morning thunderstorms Thursday morning, precipitation is expected to have little or no effect on the Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The only other significant chance of rain is Saturday night, but that days schedule of on-track activity ends with the Xfinity Series race, scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Warm to hot temperatures are expected throughout the weekend with Sunday having the highest predicted daytime high of 94 degrees. The Coca-Cola 600, though, is scheduled for late evening/night, and Sunday’s overnight low is expected to dip to a more tolerable 68 degrees.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is a midday affair on a day with a predicted daytime high of 88 degrees. Meanwhile, a Thursday high in the mid-80s is expected. Overnight lows in the high-60s are expected throughout the weekend.

