NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series remain in their own backyard this weekend and go road-course racing for the last time in 2019 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway “Roval.” Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 is the second race of the three-race opening round of the Xfinity Series playoffs, while the Cup Series concludes the first round of its 10-race playoffs with Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series takes the weekend off.

This weekend marks the second race at the “Roval” for each series. Ryan Blaney was the winner of last year’s Cup Series race. Chase Briscoe won the 2018 Xfinity Series race on the course. But there’s been a slight change for 2019, as the backstretch chicane has been widened

The 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 will be divided into two 25-lap stages, followed by a 59-lap third stage. The Drive for the Cure 250 is scheduled for a 67-lap distance, divided into stages of 20, 20 and 27 laps.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Charlotte Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN delayed 2 p.m.)

1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

3:05 p.m. — Final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:40 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice

12:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (12:30 p.m. on NBCSN)

2 p.m. — Final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The weekend forecast for Charlotte Motor Speedway includes daily chances of rain. After a 55 percent chance of p.m. thunderstorms Friday, Saturday’s forecast includes a 25 percent chance of precipitation, followed by another 55 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Highs of 90 degrees are predicted for Friday and Saturday, with Sunday warming to a high of 94 degrees. Overnight lows in the high-60s are in the forecast throughout the race weekend.

