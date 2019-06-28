NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Chicagoland Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series are in action at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., for a four-race weekend that kicked off with an ARCA Menards Series race Thursday night. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off the NASCAR national-series portion of the weekend Friday night with the Camping World 225.

Camping World is the title sponsor of all three NASCAR national-level races this weekend, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series running the Camping World 300 on Saturday, followed by the Camping World 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

Friday night’s Truck Series race is slated for a 150-lap distance, divided into 35, 35 and 80-lap stages. Reigning series champion Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the race. He and 2017 race winner Johnny Sauter are the only two previous winners on the entry list for Friday night’s race.

Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland. Larson isn’t on the entry list for Saturday’s race but fellow-Cup Series regular and two-time Chicagoland winner in the Xfinity Series, Joey Logano, is. Xfinity regular Justin Allgaier also is a two-time Chicagoland Speedway winner, winning in his home state of Illinois in 2017 and 2011.

Saturday’s Camping World 300 is a 200-lap race, scheduled for two 45-lap stages and a 110-lap third stage.

Sunday’s Camping World 400, meanwhile, is slated for 267 laps — a distance divided into stages of 80, 80 and 107 laps. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the race, while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. won two-consecutive races at Chicagoland in 2016 and 2017. Busch leads active drivers with three Chicagoland wins.

Below, is the complete schedule of NASCAR on-track activity at Chicagoland Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice

6:35 p.m. — final Truck Series practice

FRIDAY

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

7:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

6:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

The NASCAR race weekend at Chicagoland Speedway is expected to be hot with daytime high temperatures in the low-90s throughout the weekend, with heat indexes hovering around 100 degrees. Overnight lows between the high-60s and low-70s also are in the forecast.

Rain chances also are in the forecast. Following a 17 percent chance of rain Friday, there is a 66 percent chance of a thunderstorm that may include hail Friday night. There is a 40 percent chance of a thunderstorm Saturday morning before conditions improve later in the day. Sunday’s forecast includes a 25 percent of rain during the day, followed by a 56 percent chance of a thunderstorm Sunday night.

