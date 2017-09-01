NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Darlington Raceway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three NASCAR national series are in action this weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Darlington (S.C.) for a third-annual throwback weekend culminating in Sunday’s running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500. Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series heads north of the border for road-course racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Sunday will be a NASCAR doubleheader day across two tracks, with the Truck Series’ running of the Chevrolet Silverado 250 to precede the Southern 500.

The Southern 500 is the second-to-last race of the Cup Series regular season. With two races remaining for the playoffs, 14 drivers have won, so far, in the first 24 races, with 13 of those having playoff spots by virtue of their wins (Joey Logano is included as a result of his early-season Richmond Raceway win being classified as “encumbered”). Only three available playoff spots remain.

Sunday’s Cup race will consist of 367 laps, divided into two 100-lap stages and a 167-lap stage.

The Xfinity Series has three more races remaining in its regular season, counting Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington. The 147 laps race will be split into a couple of 45-lap stages and a final 57-lap stage. Only four of the 12 playoff spots have been claimed by virtue of race wins, leaving eight positions up for grabs by new race winners or top point-getters.

Meanwhile, the Truck Series, like the Cup Series, has only two races remaining in its regular season. Five of the eight playoff positions have been claimed by race winners, leaving three slots up for grabs heading into the Canadian race, the lone road-course race on the schedule.

Sunday’s 64-lap Truck Series race will consist of two 20-lap stages, followed by a 34-lap third and final stage.

Here’s a look at the combined on-track schedule for Darlington Raceway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

1-1:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

2:30-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

3:30-4:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series practice

11:35 a.m. — Truck Series final practice

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

The Darlington, S.C., weekend weather forecast is predicted changes of thunderstorms over 50 percent throughout the day both Friday and Saturday. Those storms are expected to move out of the area by Saturday night, though, with a six percent chance of storms Saturday night. Sunday’s rain chances are a scant two to three percent.

Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s are expected daily, with nighttime lows in the mid-60s to low-70s are in the weekend forecast.

Saturday is expected to be dry at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park before a 59 percent chance of rain Saturday night. Rain is expected to continue Sunday, with a 41 percent chance of precipitation in the forecast, dropping to three percent chance Sunday night.

Cool temperatures also are predicted in Canada for the Truck Series race weekend, there. A daytime highs of 65 degrees is expected Saturday and 70 degrees Sunday. Nighttime lows in the the mid-50 also are expected.

