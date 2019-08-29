NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Darlington Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit rewind and go back in time this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for NASCAR’s popular throwback weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500. The Xfinity Series will open the weekend with a Saturday race — the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

The Cup Series regular season is winding down, with the Southern 500 being the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season. Nine drivers already have playoff berths secured with race win(s). A few others also are fairly safe, points-wise. Meanwhile, drivers like Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson are on or near the playoff bubble and in danger of not making the postseason. The three most recent Southern 500 winners are drivers already locked into the playoffs. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner. Of the aforementioned drivers in the “danger zone” of not making the playoffs, Johnson is the only former Darlington winner with three wins, most recently in 2012.

The 367-lap Bojangles’ Southern 500 is scheduled for two 100-lap stages, followed by a 167-lap third stage.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 147 laps, divided into 45, 45 and 57-lap stages. Keselowski also is the defending winner of that race. None of the current roster of Xfinity Series regulars have Darlington wins to their credit.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity for Darlington Raceway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

1:05 p.m. — first Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. — first Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. — final Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. — final Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

SUNDAY

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

Rain chances at Darlington Raceway for the Southern 500 throwback NASCAR weekend are expected to increase as the weekend progresses. After a clear Friday, Saturday’s forecast includes a 25 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday’s forecast includes a 72 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the Darlington weekend with a daytime high of 92 degrees predicted. After a dip to a 64-degree overnight low Friday night, high temperatures of 86 degrees are in the forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday. Lows on Saturday and Sunday night’s are expected to be in the upper-60s to low-70s.

