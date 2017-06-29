NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xifnity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series goes restrictor plate racing for the third time this season, the final time for the Xfinity Series, this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Raceway. The upcoming NASCAR weekend culminates in Saturday night’s running of the Coke Zero 400 for the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series races Friday night in the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off.

Saturday night’s Cup Series race will be 160 laps long, with the first half of the race split into two 40-lap stage. The third stage will be comprised by the race’s 80-lap second half. Friday night’s 100-lap race will be split into two 30-lap stages, followed by a longer 40-lap final stage.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule of on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2-2:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

3-3:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

4-4:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

5-5:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

FRIDAY

2:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

4:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Hot temperatures are expected for the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Dayton high temps around 90 degrees are expected, accompanied by heat indexes over 100 degrees. For nighttime races, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-70s, though. Thunderstorms are predicted to be in the area throughout the race weekend. There’s a 25 percent chance of rain Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, daytime forecasts include 40 percent chances of rain/thunderstorms, dropping to 25 percent each night.

